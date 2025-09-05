Druski, an internet star who just went viral for attending a NASCAR race in full whiteface body makeup, is waking up to a slew of attention today.

Video of the comedian in costume is currently at around 245 million views.

The most insane part of the story is how good the makeup job was — it fooled pretty much everyone!

Let's meet the woman who made it happen behind the scenes. Her name is Kaylee Kehne-Swisher, from Georgia.

Swisher not only specializes in special effect makeup, she also has worked with Druski in the past for similar whiteface skits, although they didn't go viral like this.

Swisher is no rookie on the makeup scene, she has an extensive 11 year resume and is highly sought after.

She's worked on Weapons, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Zombieland: Double Tap, just to name a few.

For this particular assignment, she made-up the comedian, not only covering his whole body to change his skin pigment, but added intricate tattoos and a painted-on sunburn that would help him blend in with the rest of the NASCAR crowd in attendance that day.

According to Rolling Stone, It took Swisher and Druski more than seven hours to complete the full-body transformation, and once it was done and he walked away, that was it, no touchups would be possible, so she really had to make sure everything was perfect.

Druski and Swisher not only had everyone in attendance fooled, but many on the internet, as well.

One X user writes, "Been scrolling by this not understanding why y'all kept putting this white man all over my timeline, whole time it’s fu--ing Druski."

Swisher says it takes some time and effort to remove the full body makeup. They used a mix of silicon oils and alcohol-based makeup removers — plus tedious rubbing and wiping — to get all of it off.

Who Is Druski?

Drew Desbordes is his name, and he is a popular social media comedian known for his viral content and celebrity collaborations.

According to Forbes, he made over $12 million last year alone from his social media presence.

What Does NASCAR Stand For?

NASCAR = National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing.

