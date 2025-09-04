Teen ‘Rodeo Queen’ Amelia Palmer Dies in Wyoming Plane Crash, Family Hospitalized

The rodeo community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of 13-year-old Amelia Palmer, a young star remembered for her spirit and joy.

Amelia, who had recently been crowned the Treasure Valley Rodeo’s Mini Queen, died on Monday (Sept. 1), after a small plane carrying her family crashed in Wyoming’s Bighorn National Forest on Labor Day.

A Family's Tragedy

According to the Idaho Statesman, Amelia’s parents, Earl and Cindy Palmer, were airlifted from the crash site in critical condition.

Her younger brother, Aeron, 11, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Amelia was also transported to the hospital, but she could not be saved.

The family had taken off in a four-seat Piper PA-28 aircraft when it went down shortly after departure.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez praised first responders for their work at the scene, calling the coordination “exceptional.”

He added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their family.”

Remembering Amelia Palmer

Amelia’s rodeo family has shared heartfelt tributes honoring her life.

“Amelia, you were pure sunshine and brought joy to everyone you met. Our rodeo family won’t be the same without you, and our hearts are truly broken today,” Treasure Valley Rodeo shares on social media.

Friends, family and fellow riders are asking for continued prayers as they grieve her death and rally around the Palmers.

Community Support

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the Palmer family with medical bills, travel costs, funeral expenses and household needs as they face what organizers describe as a “devastating tragedy.”

“The family is in desperate need of love, strength, and healing right now,” the organizer writes, noting that Earl Palmer will require “major reconstructive surgeries” in recovery.

“Please give what you can to help. Every donation helps,” the fundraiser reads.

Though Amelia’s life was heartbreakingly short, those who knew her say her light will never be forgotten.