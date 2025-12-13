You probably have a little tub of petroleum jelly stashed in a bathroom drawer, gathering dust next to a half-used bottle of dry shampoo and three kinds of lip balm (it’s OK — we all do).

But guess what? That old-school staple is a low-key beauty and lifestyle icon.

Whether you're getting ready for date night or just want your makeup to survive a happy hour meltdown, here are five unexpectedly fabulous ways to use petroleum jelly that’ll have you wondering why you ever underestimated it.

Make Your Perfume Last Longer

Want your signature scent to stick around all day (or night)? Rub a little petroleum jelly on your pulse points — wrists, neck, behind your ears — before spritzing.

It acts as a barrier that helps lock in fragrance and keeps it from evaporating too quickly. Even your 11AM coffee date will catch a whiff.

Erase Water Rings From Wood

Those cloudy white rings from a forgotten water glass can seriously mess with your vibe — or your coffee table.

No need to sand or panic. Petroleum jelly can lift those stains by drawing moisture out and replacing it with oil.

To try it:

Grab a soft microfiber cloth (nothing abrasive!)

Rub a thin layer of jelly over the water-stained area

Let it sit for a few hours — or overnight for tougher marks

Wipe away any leftover jelly with a clean cloth

Still see a spot? Repeat once or twice more. This hack works on most wood surfaces and saves you from harsh chemicals or expensive repairs.

Tame Flyaways and Shape Brows Like a Pro

Forget crunchy gel or sticky hairspray. Just dab a tiny bit of Vaseline on your fingertips and smooth down those rogue flyaways or baby hairs.

Bonus: Swipe a little through your brows with a spoolie for a budget-friendly, laminated look that actually holds.

Nail That At-Home Manicure

If painting your own nails turns into a finger-painting situation, this one’s for you.

Use a cotton swab to apply a thin layer of jelly around your nail beds before painting. Any polish that strays won’t stick to your skin — so your manicure looks clean, not chaotic.

Remove Gum from Hair — No Scissors Needed

Before you go full panic mode over gum stuck in your kid’s (or your own) hair, reach for the Vaseline.

Work a generous amount into the gum and surrounding strands, gently massaging until the gum slides out. Then shampoo to wash away the jelly — no emergency haircut necessary.

Who Knew?

Petroleum jelly is the underrated queen of your bathroom cabinet — cheap, versatile, and basically a glow-up in a jar.

Next time you're digging for a quick fix, reach for the jelly. Your brows, nails, perfume, and furniture will thank you.