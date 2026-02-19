Vincent Mason is one of country music's most aspirational artists in 2026, and that's why Taste of Country chose him as one of our RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Vincent Mason?

Vincent Mason is a 25-year-old country singer-songwriter who is having his moment in the spotlight.

Mason grew up in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, Ga., and eventually moved to Nashville to pursue his musical dreams.

Mason began releasing music online in 2022, and he scored a viral breakout hit with "Hell Is a Dance Floor" via TikTok in 2024.

He released an EP titled Can't Just Be Me in 2024, followed by his debut album, There I Go, in November of 2025.

What Are Vincent Mason's Top Songs?

Mason's best-known song is "Hell Is a Dance Floor," which went Gold after going viral online.

His 2025 radio single, "Damned If I Do," reached No. 16 on Billboard's Bubbling Under chart and No. 33 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart in 2025.

What Are Vincent Mason's Career Highlights?

Mason appeared in Spotify’s 2026 Artists to Watch program.

He made his national television debut on the Kelly Clarkson Show and also appeared on the Today Show in 2025.

He was also tapped as Apple Music’s Country Riser for November and has surpassed 500 million career streams. “Hell Is a Dance Floor” alone has earned 191 million streams.

He's opened for Riley Green, Jordan Davis, Megan Moroney and Parker McCollum, among others.

What's Next for Vincent Mason in 2026?

Mason's latest single is “Wish You Well,” which sits at No. 23 currently. The song has earned more than 31 million streams.

Mason's also slated to open for Morgan Wallen on his Still the Problem Tour.

Keep track of Vincent Mason via his official website.