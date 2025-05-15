Vincent Mason says he almost missed his debut single "Wish You Well" because he was too busy fanning.

The lyrics of the song came from four popular Nashville songwriters, but this country newcomer chose to make it a rare outside cut because it sounds so much like something he would have written.

Vincent Mason is a 24-year-old from Roswell, Ga.

Parker McCollum and John Mayer are two of his biggest influences.

To date, "Hell Is a Dance Floor" is his biggest streaming hit. He wrote this song with Chase McDaniel.

"There's always something that’s 10 percent off that makes you not want to do it," Mason tells Taste of Country Nights about not selecting outside cuts, "but ('Wish You Well') was like … I kind of forgot I signed a record deal. I was singing it and I forgot I could ask to record it."

"Wish You Well" (written by Blake Pendergrass, Geoff Warburton, Jessie Jo Dillon and Chris LaCorte) was a staple in Mason's car for a month before it occurred to him to put it on hold. The lyrics describe a man getting to the acceptance stage of heartbreak-inspired grief, but it's all tinged with just a little bit of longing.

"I think you always get to that place eventually. I don’t know if it’s right away," he shares.

It's a play on words. While the singer does wish his ex well, he's also doing a lot of "wishing" very well. Mostly, he's wishing she's missing him too. The song never gets there, however.

On a personal level, Mason says he isn't afraid to write about breakups. Releasing them? That's another story. A few details might get changed before he puts a song like this out. Finishing these kinds of stories is always the hardest part.

Vincent Mason, "Wish You Well" Lyrics:

Shots ain't all I can use three of / Need a Jim Beam genie I can beam up / This bar might as well be a swinging door cell, 'cause I'm in hell / I know our love's all down the drain now / I ain't out here dragging your name down / Sometimes girl I need a little Tennessee help, to wish you well.

Chorus:

But I wish you would call, wish you would miss me / Wish you and me we were more than a memory / Wish you were here, wish you were mine / Wish you were second chance lonely tonight / Thing is my heart hit rock bottom shelf / We didn't last like a last call bell / Can't bring myself to too much else / But sit on this bar stool sippin' that, wish you well / Sippin' that wish you well.

Barkeep keeps taking my order / Jukebox keeps taking my quarter / I'd rather go throw 'em in something else, I wish you well.



Repeat Chorus

Well, maybe I ought to leave this bar / Cause ain't a one came true so far / Guess I'll try me a 2 AM star, cause wherever you are.

Repeat Chorus