Morgan Wallen's 2026 Still The Problem tour is already set to be record-breaking in many ways, and tickets to the show don't come cheap.

But we have found a way to get Wallen tour tickets a little bit cheaper than everyone else. The catch? It requires some patience.

The pre-sale for Wallen's Still The Problem tickets started on Nov. 5 and at most times during it, there were hundreds of thousands of people in the cyber line for tickets to each tour stop.

People are going nuts trying to secure tickets to the show, which features a brand new stage setup that will have 4 pits instead of 2.

Wallen also uses flex demand pricing, so when the demand goes up, the prices rise as well.

Read More: Morgan Wallen's 2026 Tour Will Feature This Exciting New Stage Design

We came across some helpful advice, thanks to our friends at the Country Minute. This simple -- but seemingly effective -- advice is to wait.

According to the Country Minute's advice, "Wait. Don't get into the presale line, don't get in the line on Friday (Nov. 7), wait."

"Morgan Wallen partners with SeatGeek and the week the show happens, I promise you there will be tickets for cheaper than they will be at any point this week."

Read More: Morgan Wallen's 2026 Tour Could Be Record-Setting

The advice goes off of the theory that there will be odds and ends seating available last minute that will need to be filled, like single seats that didn't get sold or seats that simply got overlooked.

Get our free mobile app

The folks over at the Country Minute say that for this year's Wallen show in Grand Rapids, Mich., they got fourth row center tickets for less than $200 each by waiting until the day before.

It might be tough seeing everyone else waiting in line and getting their tickets. But if you can stick it out, you should take the risk and wait it out until the week of your city's show. Then hop on SeatGeek and try to secure some last minute ones.

How Many Stops on Morgan Wallen's Still The Problem Tour?

Morgan Wallen's Still The Problem tour stops in 11 different cities for a total of 21 different shows.

13 Best Lyrics From Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' Album, Ranked Writing the perfect country song can't be easy. How do you sing about similar themes, but paint the picture differently?

It truly is an art form, and Wallen rounded up some of the best songwriters in the business to help him with his latest project, I'm the Problem. So we rounded up some of the best lyrics on the 37-track collection below. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose