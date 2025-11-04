Morgan Wallen recently announced that in 2026, he will go on a tour that will bring him to 21 stadiums across America and will feature an all-new stage design that has some key differences from his 2025 I'm the Problem Tour.

Thanks to Morgan Chart Updates on X, we are now able to see the new additions to Wallen's next tour stage, and they include some exciting new features for fans that will get them even closer to the "More Than My Hometown" singer.

Wallen's 2024 and 2025 tours featured the same stage setup: The usual stadium setup, with a catwalk for him to go and sing to the crowd in the two different pits, along with a small stage on the other side, just for acoustic, piano performances.

Just for giggles, the pit is the part right in front of the stage; no seats, just die-hard fans who want to be so close to the action that they catch a sweat bead.

The upcoming 2026 Still the Problem Tour features an all-new stage setup complete with four pits now, so there is room for hundreds more fans down in the area closest to Wallen.

Wallen's new stage design features a catwalk with a runway, but then there are two large extensions to the catwalk, which will allow Wallen to go even further into the crowd.

The new stage and catwalk kind of look like an airplane.

The best part for fans is that there are now going to be four pit areas, which means more access to Wallen and more money for Wallen at the same time, as those pit tickets are not cheap and now there will be more.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday (Nov. 5) for the 2026 Still the Problem Tour and then open up to all on Nov. 7.

What Are the Dates for the 2026 Morgan Wallen Still the Problem Tour?

April 10 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

April 11— Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium w/ Hardy, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

April 18 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Vincent Mason, Zach John King

May 1 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 2 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 8 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Zach John King

May 9 — Indianapolis, Ind.@ Lucas Oil Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Flatland Cavalry, Zach John King

May 15 — Gainesville, Fla. @ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

May 16 — Gainesville, Fla. @ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

May 29 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 30 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

June 5 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 6 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

July 17 — Baltimore, Md. @ M&T Bank Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 18 — Baltimore, Md. @ M&T Bank Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 24 — Ann Arbor, Mich. @ Michigan Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 25 — Ann Arbor, Mich. @ Michigan Stadium w/ Hardy, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 31 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ ​​Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

Aug. 1 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten