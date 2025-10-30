Morgan Wallen just announced 21 stadium-sized concerts for 2026. A full list of Still the Problem Tour dates includes two shows that could smash country music concert attendance records.

Who Is Opening for Morgan Wallen's 2026 Tour?

Last September, Zach Bryan set a new country music record with more than 112,000 tickets sold to his show at Michigan Stadium. Wallen is set to play the Big House on back-to-back nights next July.

A graphic for the tour indicates that two more shows will be announced at a later date. The 2026 Still the Problem Tour will visit 11 cities, with two shows in all but one (Tuscaloosa, Ala.).

Last month, Wallen wrapped the I'm the Problem Tour in Pittsburgh. Both tours are named after his most recent studio album.

Morgan Wallen's 2026 Still the Problem Tour Dates:

April 10 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

April 11— Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium w/ Hardy, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

April 18 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Vincent Mason, Zach John King

May 1 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 2 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 8 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Zach John King

May 9 — Indianapolis, Ind.@ Lucas Oil Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Flatland Cavalry, Zach John King

May 15 — Gainesville, Fla. @ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

May 16 — Gainesville, Fla. @ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

May 29 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 30 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

June 5 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 6 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

July 17 — Baltimore, Md. @ M&T Bank Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 18 — Baltimore, Md. @ M&T Bank Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 24 — Ann Arbor, Mich. @ Michigan Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 25 — Ann Arbor, Mich. @ Michigan Stadium w/ Hardy, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 31 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ ​​Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

Aug. 1 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten