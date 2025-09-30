This Country Rising Star Just Beat George Strait’s Historic Concert Record

George Strait used to wear the crown for the biggest ticketed show in American history. Not anymore.

On Saturday (Sept. 27), Zach Bryan played to a crowd of 112,408 fans at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor — officially dethroning Strait’s 2024 Kyle Field performance, which drew 110,905 concertgoers.

It’s a staggering number — and a career-defining moment for a country artist who’s quickly becoming a household name.

A Night That Made History

Bryan’s show now stands as the highest ticketed concert in U.S. history — surpassing legends and setting a new bar for the genre, according to Variety.

The venue, Michigan Stadium (aka “The Big House”), is mostly known for sporting events. It’s the largest stadium in the U.S., and the third-largest in the world.

In a short video shared to his Instagram Stories, Bryan cracked open a Budweiser and smiled:

“Hey everyone! Get ready with us, we're about to play the biggest ticketed show in American history!”

He was joined onstage by John Mayer and The War and Treaty, both of whom praised the moment on social media.

Mayer called it an “honor,” and Bryan responded with a heartfelt, “Couldn’t have done it without you.”

The End of a Tour, and the Start of a Legacy

The show marked the final stop on Bryan’s Quittin’ Time Tour, which has consistently drawn sold-out crowds and critical praise. For a performer still under 30, it’s a jaw-dropping achievement.

Rod Stewart’s 1994 show in Rio still holds the record for the largest concert ever, with 3.5 million people in attendance — but it didn’t require a ticket.

Bryan’s fans paid to be there — and came out in record-setting numbers. Strait’s record-breaking Kyle Field show in 2024 was seen as untouchable. Bryan just touched it — and passed it.

After the Headlines, a Win for the Music

The milestone comes after a few turbulent months for Bryan, including a very public split with Brianna Chickenfry and an odd brief feud with fellow country singer Gavin Adcock.

But inside The Big House, all of that faded behind the sound of 100,000+ fans singing along as country music history was made.