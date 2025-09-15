By now you've probably seen video of Zach Bryan hopping a barbed wire fence to get at Gavin Adcock. You may also be wondering: why?

What set the “Something in the Orange” singer off — aside from an expletive-laden jab from the other side of that fence?

Adcock admits he provoked Bryan last Saturday (Sept. 13) at the Born & Raised Festival in Oklahoma. But it was likely what he posted on social media in July and said during an interview in August that really angered Bryan.

Adcock was direct support to Parker McCollum during night No. 3 of the three-night Born & Raised Festival.

Bryan made a surprise appearance earlier in the day during Gabriella Rose’s set.

Security stepped in before the two men could get to wrastlin'.

What Did Gavin Adcock Say About Zach Bryan?

On July 19, Bryan played MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Afterward, he allegedly cruised right past a group of fans who had waited hours for an autograph. One fan was upset about it and took to social media to sound off. Bryan responded.

"You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello," Bryan responded. "GOMD"

“I’m literally a 14-year-old fan and this video was literally a joke. What a d—,” the fan replied.

Seeing that, Adcock took to X and said,“If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14-year-old, why do people idolize you?”

Later, he spoke with Rolling Stone's Nashville Now podcastabout how the incident with the fan bothered him, adding that he wasn’t sure Bryan was “that great of a person.” That was in August.

Bryan hasn’t publicly addressed Adcock’s digs on social media, but it appears he was looking for the “Last One to Know” singer at the festival. After the skirmish, Adcock claimed on social media that Bryan had been harassing other artists and guests about his whereabouts — even though he was by his bus the whole time.

To hear him tell it, Bryan could have confronted him at any point but chose to wait until there was a fence between them to make his stand. Bryan hasn't said anything.

The feud appears far from over. Last weekend, Adcock mocked Bryan on stage and followed up with more social media posts, including an explanation for why he wouldn’t seek Bryan out — one that featured a dig about an alleged $12 million payment to an ex-girlfriend.

Who Is Gavin Adcock?

“Last One to Know” is Adcock’s best-known song, but “Need To” and “Morning Bail” are also popular tracks from his Own Worst Enemy album.

The 26-year-old former Georgia Southern University nose tackle hasn't found a lot of success on country radio yet, but his streaming numbers are strong. He's also stayed in the news via a number of controversies and feuds. Beyonce and Charley Crockett are two artists he targeted before Bryan.

