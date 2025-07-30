When Brianna Chickenfry opened the information floodgates on her Zach Bryan breakup, one of the most shocking details she dropped was the jaw-dropping amount of money he allegedly offered her to keep quiet.

Chickenfry says that Bryan wanted her to sign a non disclosure agreement (NDA) promising not to publicly discuss what went down between them.

She also said he was willing to pay her $12 million in some combination of cash and real estate to make the deal happen.

Chickenfry says she ultimately turned Bryan's offer down in order to tell her story, and every time she's brought it up since then, the number — and the saga of how it all went down — has stayed consistent.

But Kirk Minihane — a podcaster and host at Barstool Sports, where Chickenfry also works — is calling B.S.

What Did Kirk Minihane Say About the Zach Bryan/Brianna Chickenfry $12M Deal?

In an episode of his The Kirk Minihane Show podcast, Minihane said pretty plainly that he thinks Chickenfry is lying or inflating that number.

"I don't believe she was offered $12 million," he says matter-of-factly. "Sorry. I don't believe it happened. Does that make me a bad person?"

"Does anyone believe that?" he adds.

For what it's worth, Minihane and Chickenfry aren't exactly close friends.

He's said unflattering things about her on multiple past podcast episodes, even saying once that "everyone at that company hates her," but he's the only one who "has the b--ls to say it."

What Else Did Brianna Chickenfry Say About Zach Bryan?

Chickenfry made a number of accusations during a bombshell episode of her BFFs podcast.

She accused the singer of longterm emotional abuse, and claimed that he once flew into a jealous rage because she was singing a Morgan Wallen song at Bryan's house.

She also said he didn't allow her to listen to Noah Kahan.

Chickenfry said she was blindsided by their breakup, and that she didn't expect Bryan to take the news public so quickly after they called it quits.

Was It Really $12 Million? Brianna Chickenfry Has Receipts

Bryan and Chickenfry split up last October, but their online feud is ongoing.

She's had more to say than he has about the saga, but this month, Bryan did post (and quickly delete) a couple of screenshots that date from around the time of the breakup.

One of those is a screenshot of a text exchange that was presumably sent to Bryan by somebody else. It shows Chickenfry weighing her options and deciding whether or not to sign the NDA — and yes, the $12 million figure is named in that text.

Chickenfry responded to Bryan's posts with some screenshots of her own — these, she says, from his manager, sending her various options of payment for signing an NDA.

One of those was a $10 million payout, according to the next.

The other was $3 million in cash and "the Duxbury house," presumably a real estate holding in Bryan's name.

Twelve million isn't a number specified in that post, though it's possible that later negotiations brought the number up a couple million dollars. It's also a possibility that the real estate location could be worth $9 million, totaling a $12 million offer altogether.