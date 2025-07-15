What started out as vague jabs on social media this week have now turned into a full-blown screenshot war between Zach Bryan and his ex-girlfriend, Brianna Chickenfry.

On Monday (July 14), Bryan dropped the latest bombshell in an ongoing social media feud between the exes that's been happening since they broke up in October 2024. He shared a screenshot of a lengthy text she sent him in the hours after their split.

In that message, she appeared to wish him well, writing, "I'll never forget the love I felt for you at one time in this life! Timing was wrong and you weren't ready and that's okay."

Elsewhere in the text, Chickenfry says she believed she "deserved a goodbye" and that she chose "to believe you didn't mean all the things you said to me tonight, even if you did."

Still, her overall attitude was one of an amicable breakup.

According to the image, Bryan reacted to her text with a heart emoji, but didn't say anything else. Days later, you can see another text come in from Chickenfry, which begins "So are we just ending on that —" before the screenshot cuts it off.

Next up, he shared another image — this time of what looks like it might be a screenshot that was taken by someone else and sent to him.

Here, Chickenfry appears to be deciding between three options: To take the $12 million he allegedly offered her and sign a non-disclosure agreement, to refuse the money and talk freely or to strike some sort of combination between the two, taking a lesser sum and sharing only some of the details of her breakup.

Up until this week, Bryan has mostly stayed tight-lipped on the subject of his breakup, referring to it only in vague terms and admonishments toward "internet sleuths."

But Chickenfry has had quite a bit to say on the topic over the past months.

As most fans already know, she says she turned down a payout from the singer and opted instead for what's described in one of Bryan's screenshots as "Option C — essentially a messy war I air out everything I experienced and don't hold back."

On her Instagram Stories, Chickenfry saw Bryan's screenshots and raised them with one of her own — this one, she claims, between her and the singer's manager, discussing payment options for her to sign an NDA.

The screenshots — including Bryan's — are proof that the dollar amount of the NDA really was $12 million, Chickenfry pointed out in a subsequent Stories slide.

"I have not told ONE lie ever and it's baffling to me the brain dead little army of men that so clearly abuse women too that blindly follow their little leader bc he makes songs of them about being bad boyz," she writes.

In other posts, Chickenfry clarifies that the texts between her and Bryan that he posted were from directly after their breakup and said she's since blocked him.

She also says that she's only speaking about their feud — which, in the months before this week, has stayed pretty quiet — in response to his comments about her.

"One last thing, I am not taking the bait and please stop dming me to expose him," she adds. "The proof is literally in the pudding, I don't need to relive my trauma for the sake of online entertainment."

She also says that she only shared her story in hopes that it can help others go through similarly damaging relationships and make them feel less alone.

"I nearly killed myself," Chickenfry notes. "I am finally happy and free of the hold he had on me and I will not be giving an open invitation to that dark cloud back into my life."

What Has Brianna Chickenfry Said About Zach Bryan?

In a tell-all podcast episode released after their breakup, Chickenfry claimed that Bryan offered her $12 million — in some combination of cash and real estate — to keep quiet about the details of their relationship and split.

She also accused him of emotional abuse, saying that he once flew into a jealous rage after he heard her singing a Morgan Wallen song to herself while making breakfast in his kitchen.

What Has Zach Bryan Said About Her?

Until he posted screenshots this week, Bryan hasn't spoken directly about their breakup much. However, some fans have speculated that various lyrics in the songs he released could have been inspired by Chickenfry or the aftermath of their breakup.

When rumors started buzzing that he could be dating someone new, Bryan had harsh words for "internet sleuths" who spread gossip and especially those who were "harassing" his friends online.

This week, when one fan wondered if he was singing about Chickenfry in one line of his new song "River Washed Hair," where he sings about wanting to say "I'm sorry" to "that sweet girl, the singer responded.

"Lmfao I said sweet," he said in a since-deleted comment, adding, "This is not about whatever she has going on."