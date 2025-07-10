Zach Bryan Takes a Jab at Ex Brianna Chickenfry + She Fires Back

Zach Bryan hasn't said much that's directly aimed at his ex-girlfriend, Brianna Chickenfry, and the social media fallout that followed their October 2024 breakup.

But he did take a shot at Chickenfry in a since-deleted comment on a fan's TikTok post recently, when that fan wondered if she inspired his new song.

That song is "River Washed Hair," a song Bryan included on his surprise Streets of London album, which he put out in early July.

That song describes the narrator's regrets over his relationship with a girl identified as "Anna" who has "long, dark, river-washed hair," descriptors that prompted some fans to wonder if he was thinking about Chickenfry — whose name is similar to "Anna," and who has long, dark hair — when he wrote it.

"And I think I might pack a bag in the night / Find me some small town out West / Start over, find closure and just say 'I'm sorry' / To that sweet girl who tore off that dress," Bryan sings in another verse.

One fan picked out that part of the song and posted it to TikTok, along with her reaction on hearing it and the question "Did someone check on Bri"?

Bryan himself weighed in in the comments section.

"Lmfao I said 'sweet,'" he shot back in a comment, which has since been deleted.

"This is not about whatever she has going on hahahahahaah."

Zach Bryan Brianna Chickenfry Response @taydepadua, TikTok loading...

Bryan's mostly stayed tight-lipped on the topic of his breakup, only alluding to it in vague terms and admonishments to "internet sleuths."

But Chickenfry has had quite a bit to say on the subject. She alleged that he offered her $12 million to sign a non-disclosure agreement promising not to talk about their relationship and breakup, and she accused him of emotional abuse, saying also that he once flew into a jealous rage because she was singing a Morgan Wallen song to herself in the kitchen.

Read More: Brianna Chickenfry's Podcast Co-Hosts Put Out a Diss Track About Zach Bryan

In a comment on another post, Chickenfry shot back at Bryan's recent jab.

"Lmao obviously he doesn't think I'm sweet," she writes. "I turned down 12 million dollars to share my abuse while [other exes of Bryan's] Rose and Deb signed NDAs. Also FYI his songs aren't about anyone, he writes them blackout at 6AM."

In the same thread, she also hints that she might retaliate further to his comments by sharing "some videos & stories of him" on an upcoming episode of her podcast.

"Can't wait to release the fire pit recording," she adds, perhaps alluding to a scene around a fire pit that Bryan describes in "River Washed Hair."