More shots have been fired in Zach Bryan's breakup with Brianna Chickenfry — this time in the form of a diss track from Barstool Sports president David Portnoy and social media personality Josh Richards.

Portnoy and Richards are Chickenfry's co-hosts on the BFFS podcast, and the two men posted their anti-Bryan song on the podcast's social media, along with an elaborate accompanying music video.

Their song is called "Smallest Man," an apparent reference to Taylor Swift's "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," which is rumored to be about Swift's short and ill-fated relationship with the 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

As always with Swift's music, the reference to Healy is vague: But Portnoy and Richards are pretty specific in their version, even calling out Bryan by name.

"Smallest Man, the Zach Bryan diss track," they wrote when they shared the video.

The lyrics to the song are a colorful mix of Bryan's song title references and insults that verge on NSFW: They accuse the singer of spreading sexually transmitted diseases, cheating on his girlfriends and coming between Chickenfry and her best friend, Grace O'Malley.

"Trust me / Caught your pants on fire / Tinder, Bumble, Raya / Knew you were a liar / You're a d--chebag / You just made a new rival / Pretty soon you're gonna need a revival," the pair sing in the chorus.

What Happened Between Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry?