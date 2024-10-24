Brianna Chickenfry Warns ‘Never Date a Famous Person’ After Zach Bryan Breakup

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is sending out all of the relationship warnings after her fresh breakup from country star Zach Bryan.

In a new interview for the podcast Talk Tuah With Hailey Welch, Chickenfry admits she likely won't date a celebrity again.

"Don't date famous people," she says. "The internet is crazy and they run with stuff."

"I think it's better for the mental [health] to not date someone famous."

Watch their chat:

Zach Bryan and Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia started dating in May of 2023 after meeting through her Barstool Sports podcast. Their relationship went public in July 2023 and gained significant attention, given their respective platforms. But earlier this week, Bryan told fans that he and Chickenfry had broken up, citing his personal struggles. She would later say, however, that she felt "blindsided" by the split and his decision to go public with it so quickly.

"How can you give every ounce of yourself to someone and then like be discarded of in a few days? It's really, really heartbreaking," she remarked in an emotional video blog she posted after Bryan spilled the news.

It was a rocky year for the couple, who were involved in a frightening vehicle accident earlier this summer. While traveling on Bryan's tour, they had a side-by-side vehicle crash that flipped multiple their vehicle times. Both were wearing seatbelts, fortunately, and despite the serious nature of the crash, the injuries they sustained were not life-threatening.

They also had a dog together.