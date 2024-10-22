Zach Bryan's girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry didn't know! The singer revealed to fans that he and the podcast host (real name Brianna LaPaglia) had broken up, but she wasn't ready to go public.

In a video shared to YouTube, LaPaglia explains that the couple called it quits on Monday (Oct. 21), but she adds that she's been crying for five days, leading one to believe the conversation was drawn out over the weekend.

"How can you give someone everything and love them so unconditionally, like through stuff that you shouldn't ... this is so embarrassing. I don't give a f--k," she says, trying to find the words.

Bryan and Chickenfry went public with their relationship in July of 2023.

He was previously married to Rose Madden and dated Deb Peifer prior to getting together with Chickenfry.

Chickenfry broke up with a boyfriend named Nik in 2022.

"How can you give every ounce of yourself to someone and then like be discarded of in a few days? It's really, really heartbreaking," she says.

Bryan put a post to social media on Tuesday announcing the breakup. After alluding to a very challenging year, he announced he decided it would be better for both of them to go their separate ways.

"She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her," he says.

LaPaglia confirmed as much, but says she just wishes he'd have waited a few days to spill the news, maybe even a week.

"I wasn't ready to do anything publicly," she says, wiping away tears from her spot on the bathroom floor. Again and again she uses the word "blindsided" to describe the events of the last six to 10 hours.

Near the end, she assures fans she'll be OK.

LaPaglia says that at some point she'll open up about what went wrong, but not yet. As it stands, it's not clear why Bryan decided to end the relationship.

It's not the first time he's announced a breakup publicly, however: In May 2023 he used Twitter (now X) to announced he and Deb had split.

