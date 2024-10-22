Zach Bryan Announces Brianna Chickenfry Breakup, She Says She’s ‘Blindsided’

Zach Bryan and Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia have broken up, and she says she's blindsided.

The country singer confirmed their split in a post on Tuesday (Oct. 22) — only one day after they broke up, per Chickenfry, and she says she wasn't expecting the news to become public fodder just yet.

Bryan and the Barstool Sports personality made their relationship public in July of 2023.

In a post on Instagram Stories, the "Something in the Orange" hitmaker explains that he has had an "incredibly hard year" on a personal level, and that Chickenfry loved him through it.

However, "I thought it would be beneficial to both of us to go our different ways," Bryan says, adding that he "failed people" who love him, as well as himself.

Read his full post below:

In response to the news on her own Instagram Stories, and in an emotional video message via YouTube, Chickenfry says she'll be ready to talk about the breakup after she takes some time to grieve their broken relationship.

She reiterates that she's been "blindsided," but is focused on her healing.

"I wanted to heal privately, and I didn't even know that he was going to post that," she says through tears in her vlog, noting that she and Bryan broke up on Monday (Oct. 21). "I wasn't ready to do anything publicly."

"When I'm ready to talk about everything that happened, I will ... but right now I'm just completely blindsided," she says. "I'm just obviously really, really hurt right now."

The couple recently celebrated their one year anniversary, making sweet posts aimed at one another on social media. They were also involved in a frightening vehicle accident together earlier this year: While traveling on Bryan's tour, the couple had a side-by-side vehicle crash that flipped theirs multiple times.

Both were wearing seatbelts, which they credited with saving their lives. Despite the serious nature of the crash, the injuries they sustained were not life-threatening, though Bryan required stitches for a large gash on his arm. Chickenfry described the ordeal as "traumatizing" and said they thought they might not survive the crash.

Fans suspected a potential breakup this week when they came across Bryan on Raya, a celebrity dating app. A cryptic post on Chickenfry's Instagram seemed to confirm as much: