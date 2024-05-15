Zach Bryan suffered significant lacerations after a side-by-side crash that his girlfriend describes as "traumatizing."

The singer has been dating Brianna LaPaglia (Brianna Chickenfry) since last summer. On social media she shared details of the accident, as well as what happened afterward that caused all his stitches to burst open.

"We thought, like, we were saying goodbye to each other," she says.

Zach Bryan is currently on the Quittin' Time Tour.

He has an album called The Great American Bar Scene scheduled for later this year.

This crash happened on May 12, before they set off for Monday and Tuesday's shows in Little Rock, Ark.

"Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side crash," LaPaglia says in a TikTok video. "It flipped a bunch of times. Everything shattered and thank God we had our seat belts on."

A side-by-side is a type of UTV vehicle, often used for off-road driving. The podcast host says paramedics came and stitched up Bryan's "huge gash." There wasn't much time to appreciate what happened, however, because as soon as they opened the bus door, her cat ran off.

"This 100 acres, she goes through barb wire, literally into the middle of the forest," an emotional LaPaglia says. "Zach tries to jump on her, all of his stitches, like, burst again. He's bleeding — like, so much blood."

Follow-up videos find her still hurting and trying to recuperate.

"I still have glass in my f---ing body," she notes, later saying she pulled a piece from her face. The next morning, a different cat ran off the bus, but it seems like neither she nor Bryan were injured chasing that one.

Bryan's next show is Friday in Oklahoma. He has humble goals for the weekend.