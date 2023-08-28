Zach Bryan announced a massive 2024 tour that features several stadium stops with Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours and more. The Quittin Time Tour begins on March 6 in Chicago and wraps Dec. 14 in Tulsa, Okla.

On Monday (Aug. 28), the singer shared the news on social media and with fans who subscribe to his text club. The 54 new dates come as he's closing his 2023 tour. Levi Turner is the one constant act for each show — the tour has a variety of performers that will provide direct support.

Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2023 + 2024: Full List

Six stadium shows next August stand out. See a full list of Zach Bryan dates below. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 8, but there is information on the pre-sale at the Zach Bryan website.

attachment-Quittin Time Tour loading...

Four stadium shows — including a June date near Boston — will feature Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. One more comes with Sierra Ferrell, and two are with Turnpike Troubadours. On Aug. 10, Bryan will play with Sheryl Crow in Atlanta at the home of the Atlanta Falcons.

Outside of those, the arena stops along the Quittin Time Tour 24 are with the Middle East and Turner, or Matt Maeson and Turner.

Last Friday, Bryan released his self-titled studio album.

Zach Bryan's the Quittin Time Tour 24 Dates:

March 6 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center *

March 7 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center *

March 9 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena *

March 10 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center *

March 12 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center *

March 14 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center *

March 15 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center *

March 17 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Scotiabank Arena *

March 18 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Scotiabank Arena *

March 20 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum *

March 22 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC *.

March 25 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena *

March 27 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center *

March 28 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center *

April 26 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena *

April 29 — Omaha, Neb. @ Chi Health Center *

May 2 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center *

May 5 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

May 6 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

May 9 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena *

May 13 — North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena *

May 14 — North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena *

May 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ PayCom Center *

May 18 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ PayCom Center *

June 7 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena @

June 8 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena @

June 15 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High @

June 22 — Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium !

July 30 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center ^

July 31 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center ^

Aug. 3 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum ^

Aug. 4 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum ^

Aug. 7 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field $

Aug. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium +

Aug. 14 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium !

Aug. 17 — Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium !

Aug. 20 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center ^

Aug. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium $

Aug. 25 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center ^

Nov. 17 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place ^

Nov. 18 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place ^

Nov. 20 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena ^

Nov. 22 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome ^

Nov. 23 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome ^

Nov. 26 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center ^

Nov. 27 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center ^

Nov. 29 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center ^

Dec. 3 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena ^

Dec. 4 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena ^

Dec. 6 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center ^

Dec. 7 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center ^

Dec. 13 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center ^

Dec. 14 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center ^

* With the Middle East and Levi Turner

@ With Sierra Ferrell and Levi Turner

! With Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Levi Turner

^ With Matt Maeson and Levi Turner

$ With Turnpike Troubadours and Levi Turner

+ With Sheryl Crow and Levi Turner