Bruce Springsteen Joins Zach Bryan Onstage at Brooklyn Show [Watch]

Zach Bryan had an enormous surprise for the fans in attendance at his concert in Brooklyn on Wednesday night (March 27). The fast-rising country star invited Bruce Springsteen to join him for a surprise mini-set during his show.

According to video footage and online posts from fans who were in attendance at Bryan's live show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Springsteen joined Bryan during his encore for an unreleased song titled "Sandpaper." He then stuck around to help him close the show with a performance of "Revival" that also featured Bryan's support act, Maggie Rogers.

Fan-shot footage from the evening shows Bryan performing while wearing a Springsteen T-shirt, joking with the crowd after he missed a lyric and apologizing:

Rogers' presence only heightened the energy between the two men, with Springsteen taking a guitar solo during "Revival":

The show at Barclays Center was part of Bryan's 2024 Quittin' Time Tour, and the date fell between a concert Springsteen performed at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego and another upcoming show at Chase Center in San Francisco. According to Variety, Springsteen flew across the country by private jet especially for the performance.

The moment was a highlight of an already triumphant year for Bryan. His tour has been selling out and adding dates, and he scored a No. 1 hit with Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything," late in 2023.

Springsteen has been back onstage with his famed E Street Band in 2024, after a peptic ulcer caused him to reschedule a number of dates from 2023.

Bryan will return to the stage at the Barclays Center for a second night on Thursday (March 28).

