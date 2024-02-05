2024 Grammy Awards: 11 Things You Didn’t See on TV!

Lainey Wilson's real reaction to winning a Grammy Award and Jelly Roll crushing on a pop star are two of the 11 moments you missed if you just watched 2024 Grammys on television.

This list of 11 things you didn't see on TV also includes an explanation for Kelsea Ballerini's absence on the Grammys red carpet and details about who country music's biggest Grammy winner was.

Hint: You never saw him.

Carly Pearce also geeked out when she got to meet a hero, and she's not shy about admitting it took a little wine to get there. Country didn't win any of the major all-genre categories, but nominees were all class afterward. Scroll down to see how Jelly Roll and War and Treaty responded to Victoria Monet's win in the Best New Artist category.

Wilson was country music's only televised winner, but someone special was noticeably absent as she took to the stage. This list will also bring you up-to-date on her romance with Devlin "Duck" Hodges, plus Zach Bryan's romance with Brianna Chickenfry.

We even found something close to an answer for what Tracy Chapman did post show. Her performance of "Fast Car" with Luke Combs was a Grammy highlight. Surely she stuck around afterward, right?

Well ... you'll see.