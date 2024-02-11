Zach Bryan paid tribute to his fellow Oklahoma native, Toby Keith, with a robust cover performance of the late legend's patriotic anthem, "Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue (The Angry American)," on Friday night (Feb. 9.)

Bryan dusted off his rendition towards the end of his set list for his Super Bowl Weekend concert, which was part of the Bud Light Backyard Tour in Las Vegas, Nev.

"America lost a really, really important Oklahoma boy this week," Bryan said as he introduced the performance, before launching into a gritty, impassioned rendition of Keith's beloved and controversial hit from 2002. When he reached the chorus of "Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue," a number of Bryan's friends and family hopped onstage to join him for a passionate sing-a-along.

A couple personal touches made Bryan's performance extra effective: For example, he swapped Keith's lyric, "My daddy served in the Army" for "My daddy served in the Navy," a nod to the fact that both Bryan and his father are Navy veterans.

The Bud Light Backyard Tour also served as the singer's announcement that he's partnering with the beer brand on his upcoming 2024 Quittin' Time Tour: A portion of proceeds from Bud Light sales at his shows will be donated to Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to the families of fallen American first responders.

See Bryan's stirring tribute to Keith below:

In the aftermath of Keith's death, there has been an outpouring of tributes and remembrances from all corners of the country music industry, as well as from the late legend's fans and family members.

Bryan was one of the stars who remembered Keith on social media. "Too many rides in my old man's car listening to Toby Keith. Really hard thing to hear," he tweeted shortly after news of the singer's death broke. "Rest in peace friend we love you."

How Did Toby Keith Die?

Keith died on Feb. 5 at the age of 62, according to a statement shared to his website and social media pages.

He had been battling stomach cancer for over two years, a diagnosis he announced to fans in summer 2022. Though he took time off to undergo treatment and rest, he vowed to return to the stage whenever possible. He kept that promise with a series of pop-up shows in Oklahoma, a televised performance of "Don't Let the Old Man In" at the People's Choice Country Awards and three sold-out shows in Las Vegas in December.

Keith is survived by Tricia Lucus, his wife of almost 40 years, and their three children, Shelley, Krystal and Stelen. He is also survived by multiple grandchildren and extended family.

