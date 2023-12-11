See Photos From Night One of Toby Keith’s Sold-Out Vegas Shows

Toby Keith played a two-hour set on Las Vegas on Sunday night (Dec. 10), marking the first of three sold-out shows at the city's Dolby Live theater at Park MGM.

The singer performed some of his biggest hits during the course of the show, as well as a special segment in the middle of the set where he sang songs that "should have been singles" — aka his personal favorite deep cuts from his catalog.

After the show, Keith shared a photo recap of the night on social media, calling his first night in Vegas "a triumphant return."

"One hell of a night in Vegas," he writes in the caption of his post, which shows snapshots of the singer performing as well as one backstage, behind-the-scenes shot.

"Ready to do it all over again tonight."

Keith's limited run of sold-out Vegas shows continues on Monday night (Dec. 11), with a third show planned for Thursday (Dec. 14). He originally scheduled two Vegas shows in December, but after they quickly sold out, he added a third engagement.

Altogether, the three Vegas shows are the closest thing Keith's fans have gotten to a tour since the singer announced his stomach cancer diagnosis in June 2022. He wiped his tour calendar clean for the rest of that year in order to undergo treatment, but in 2023, he began making a low-stakes return to the stage with a handful of pop-up shows in Oklahoma.

In late September, Keith gave a televised performance of his song "Don't Let the Old Man In" on the stage of the People's Choice Country Awards, marking one of the most memorable moments from the show.

As for his 2024 plans? The 62-year-old teases to Taste of Country that a tour is imminent: He says he's "getting the trucks and buses fired up."