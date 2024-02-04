Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves Capture Best Country Duo/Group Performance at Grammys

Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves captured an early win going into the 2024 Grammy Awards. They took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 4) in Los Angeles, for their collaboration on "I Remember Everything."

The song is a breakup track that features both singers telling their side of the story. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"I Remember Everything" was selected from a strong list of songs. Others who were nominated included Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings' "High Note," Brothers Osborne's "Nobody's Nobody," Vince Gill and Paul Franklin's "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)," Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson's "Save Me" and Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton's "We Don't Fight Anymore."

Chris Stapleton, Brandy Clark, Jason Isbell and more were also announced as Grammy Awards winners in 2024 during the un-televised afternoon pre-show, which took place hours before the 66th annual Grammy Awards aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 4.

The show is taking place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.