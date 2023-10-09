Zach Bryan his expanding his already-massive the Quittin Time Tour in 2024.

Just weeks after the initial slate of concerts were announced, the bulk of the shows Bryan had planned for 2024 are sold out, and he's responding to that fan demand with 19 new dates.

Newly-announced shows will take place in cities like Los Angeles, Houston and New York City, featuring an array of opening acts including the War and Treaty, Turnpike Troubadours, Mt. Joy and SunDown47.

"I do feel like the ticketing issues are insane, I am sorry and in that we added more shows to the tour to try and curve demand," Bryan explains to his fans on Instagram in announcing his new dates.

"I don't want it to be lost on me or anyone how grateful and indebted I am to every single person who listened and listens. I am trying my best in this life and also to make the shows as great as I can to the people I love most; y'all," the singer adds.

Bryan previously caught flak for sending his concert tickets to Ticketmaster this time around, after boycotting the ticketing giant last year.

For his part, the "Something in the Orange" singer acknowledges that he's still not a fan of Ticketmaster's fees and policies, but he fielded a lot of complaints when he tried to work around using the site, and he came to realize that "one guy can't change the whole system."

Zach Bryan's New 2024 the Quittin Time Tour Dates:

March 30 -- Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

March 31 -- Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

May 31 -- Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Alameda County Coliseum

June 2 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

June 3 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

June 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

June 14 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 20 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

June 29 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 17 -- Foxborough, Ma. @ Gillette Stadium

July 21 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

July 22 -- Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena

July 25 -- New Orleans, La. @ Caesars Superdome

July 27 -- Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

Aug. 11 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 26 -- Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Dec. 12 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Dec. 18 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Dec. 19 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center