New Zach Bryan Album Tracklist Includes Surprise Kacey Musgraves Collaboration

A Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves collaboration is among the highlights revealed on the official Zach Bryan tracklist.

The "Something in the Orange" singer's self-titled album drops Aug. 25 and features 17 songs, not 11 as previously reported.

It's his fourth full-length studio album and follows the Platinum-certified American Heartbreak, released in May 2022.

Since dropping that 34-song project, Bryan's released an EP called Summertime Blues (July 2022) and a live album called All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Dec. 2022).

Additional collaborators include Sierra Ferrell, War and Treaty and the Lumineers.

In July, Bryan shared a social media video of him playing "I Remember Everything," the song that will feature Musgraves. The mid-tempo cut sounds like it'll find Bryan heartbroken, wishing he didn't remember every moment with an ex.

On Friday (Aug. 18), Bryan shared the full tracklist on social media. As promised, the Lumineers will join him for “Spotless.” The War and Treaty will also join on a song called “Hey Driver” and Ferrell will join on “Holy Roller.”

Find the full tracklist below. Bryan says he'll release additional music this year, but emphasized that he doesn't intend for Zach Bryan to reach No. 1 on album charts.

"If u (sic) come into this album thinking it will be a chart topper or if you think that was my intent in it at all you’ll be severely disappointed and I am not sorry (respectfully)," he says.

Given the number of songs on the album and his fan base's appetite, it may well reach No. 1 regardless. American Heartbreak spent several weeks at No. 1 and has been perched inside the Top 5 for most of the last 15 months.

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan Tracklist:

1. “Fear & Fridays (Poem)”

2. “Overtime”

3. “Summertime’s Close”

4. “East Side of Sorrow”

5. “Hey Driver” (Feat. War and Treaty)

6. “Fear and Fridays”

7. “Ticking”

8. “Holy Roller” (Feat. Sierra Ferrell)

9. “Jake’s Piano / Long Island”

10. “El Dorado”

11. “I Remember Everything” (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)

12. “Tourniquet”

13. “Spotless” (Feat. The Lumineers)

14. “Tradesman”

15. “Tradeshow”

16. “Smaller Acts”

17. “Oklahoma Son”