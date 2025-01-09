Zach Bryan Slams the ‘Internet Sleuths’ Who’ve Got Theories on His Love Life

Zach Bryan has shared a series of grievances against the "weird couch warriors" who've been speculating about his love life.

Specifically, he's upset that some social media users have been "belittling" his friends online, because "you're assuming I have a girlfriend."

Zach Bryan, Instagram

Throughout a series of Instagram Stories slides, Bryan came to his friends' defense, stating that he's not personally bothered by online rumors, but anyone who upsets a person he loves is going too far.

"I don't have a girlfriend and don't plan on having a girlfriend, however I do have normal friends that I love very much and would go to the ends of the earth for," Bryan said in one slide.

"Everyone wonders why I quit touring and don't want to be attached to music anymore, meanwhile you're calling my friends ugly and harassing them?" Bryan pointed out.

"... You don't know me. You never will know me. Stop acting like you do."

In early November, Bryan was involved in a very public breakup from his girlfriend, Barstool Sports personality Brianna Chickenfry.

Chickenfry accused him of abuse and claimed he offered her $12 million to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) agreeing not to talk about the breakup.

Since then, the singer has said he's stepping away from touring in order to pursue a master's degree in Paris. He's got a handful of dates on the books for 2025, but no official tour.

In his latest batch of Instagram Stories, Bryan said he's not looking for public sympathy.

"I don't need people telling me to hang in there, sympathizing with me or giving me advice on how to handle something or things they've never coped with," he wrote, noting that he's been "battling this whole fame thing" for half a decade.

"Respectfully I don't need your unsolicited advice," Bryan concluded. "I am a grown man. I promise I can get through some little bullies on the internet."