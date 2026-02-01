It's not a huge surprise to see Zach Bryan in a social media beef with another artist.

It's also not a shocker that that artist is Kid Rock. Both are known for getting hot-headed now and again, and from what they've said about their political views, they might disagree on some pretty contentious issues.

But when Bryan shared a negative comment under a post of Rock's over the weekend, it was the subject they disagreed on that really threw us for a loop. We assumed that this might be one of the few topics where they'd agree.

What Did Zach Bryan Say to Kid Rock on Social Media?

First, a bit of backstory about what led to the run-in.

Last Wednesday (Jan. 28), Rock testified before Congress about unfair event ticketing practices.

He advocated to break up Ticketmaster and Live Nation, mandate a 10 percent price cap on resale markets and use technology to eliminate bots.

Rock identified himself as a proud capitalist during his speech, but he also says that artists should be able to decide who sells their tickets, and how.

Rock shared video of what he said to Congress on social media, and most of the comments were supportive.

A few users even joked that they don't normally side with Rock — whose opinions are often polarizing — but that they had to admit he was right on this issue.

But Zach Bryan left a comment simply saying "Are you f--king kidding," and didn't elaborate any further.

Presumably, that means he's not a fan of Rock's message or his suggestion to put new limits on big ticket vendors.

Why Did Zach Bryan Have a Negative Response to Kid Rock Wanting to Break Up Ticketing Giants?

Here's the really confusing part: Bryan himself has spoken out against Ticketmaster and other companies that drive up concert ticket prices.

Back in 2022, he called for Ticketmaster to be "shut down," vowed to change the way he plays and sells tickets and even released a live album called All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.

And though he did attempt to boycott the vendor by using only AXS, Bryan eventually returned to Ticketmaster in 2023, saying "everyone complained" after he moved to an alternative service.

"All my homies still do hate Ticketmaster, but hard to realize one guy can't change the whole system," he wrote on social media when he explained the return to the ticketing giant.

"It is intentionally broken and I'll continue to feel absolutely horrible about the cost of tickets in an unfair market," Bryan continued.

What Did Fans Think of Zach Bryan's Response to Kid Rock?

Responses ranged from confused — "u ok dude?" — to downright angry.

"You like knowing your fans are going deep in debt to see you live?" one person responded.

A couple more speculated that maybe Bryan still felt frustrated from his own Ticketmaster fight, and took a more nuanced approach in their responses.

"You are in the same fight as Kid Rock even if you don't recognize it," one user replied.

"...You personally have done your part to attempt to solve these issues by not working with Ticketmaster on some of your tours, having Non-Transferable Tickets, and caps set on ticket prices," that fan pointed out. "While it may have not ended the way you envisioned, it's still a cause worth fighting for regardless of what side of the political aisle you are on!"