On Friday (Feb. 13) Kid Rock's Freedom 250 tour tickets went on sale across America.

One of the things that caught national attention were some of the sky-high ticket prices for premium seats.

How Much Do Tickets Cost to Kid Rock's Freedom 250 Tour?

The $5,000 "First Class Seats" are those closest to the stage. From there, the price goes down by $1,000 for each of the next four rows. There are only around 10 or so of the $5,000 tickets at each venue.

After the five front rows, the price drops significantly, down to about $510.

Kid Rock is Having a Hard Time Selling "First Class Seats" to His Freedom 250 Tour

If you go to Ticketmaster and scroll down the different venues on the tour route and then click on the first front rows of his shows you will find that most all of the venues on the tour still have at least 4 of the front row tickets still available, while most of the other seats for the show are sold already.

As of time of publish, here are the remaining "First Class Seats" for some of the venues along the tour route.

Fri. May 1: Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion - still 4 $5,000 seats remain.

Fri. May 8: Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - still 4 $5,000 seats remain.

Sat. May 9: Charlotte, NC Truliant Amphitheater - still 4 $5,000 seats remain.

Sat. May 16: Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - still 4 $5,000 seats, 4 $4,000 seats and 4 $3,000 seats.

Sat. May 30: Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds - still 4 $5,000 seats, 4 $4,000 seats and 4 $3,000 seats.

Fri. June 5: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ - still 4 $5,000 seats, 2 $4,000 seats and 4 $3,000 seats.

Sat. June 20: Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake - still 4 $5,000 seats, 4 $4,000 seats and 4 $3,000 seats.

Not All Kid Rock Tickets Will Break the Bank

Tickets on the second level go for between $100 and $200, and a standard general admission ticket in the back costs around $60. Those prices are more normal when compared to other concerts.

Those tickets are getting swept up a lot quicker than the $5,000, $4,000 and $3,000 "First Class Tickets" that Rock is offering.

Kid Rock's Freedom 250 Tour Dates:

May 1 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 8 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 9 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Tuliant Amphitheater

May 15 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 16 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 30 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 5 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 6 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 19 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 20 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ the Pavilion at Star Lake

