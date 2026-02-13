Jay DeMarcus from Rascal Flatts crossed paths with Kid Rock back in 2013 in a way that you would never guess — even with infinite guesses.

DeMarcus was a guest on Taste of Country Nights along with his 13-year-old son, Dylan, where he told us about the time Kid Rock let him borrow his personal jet in an emergency situation.

"I had a day off the day before, and we played golf all day long so I knew I could sleep in," he explained.

"We had a very long day on the golf course, might have had an adult beverage or two."

Describing the life of a touring musician, he explained, "I woke up in Detroit and had missed forty-some-odd calls from my wife."

"She said, 'You gotta get here today, our son is coming,' and I'm like, 'I'm in Detroit, I dunno how I'm gonna get there.'"

How Did Kid Rock Save the Day When Jay DeMarcus' Son Was Born?

The Rascal Flatts singer-bassist says, "Luckily enough, Bobby — Kid Rock — his plane was there, so he let me hitch a ride and I came back to Nashville, stayed for 45 minutes to watch him come into the world, turned right around and flew back."

Did Jay DeMarcus From Rascal Flatts Once Perform Wearing Scrubs?

Yes, Jay DeMarcus from Rascal Flatts once performed while wearing hospital scrubs, back in 2013 at a show in Detroit.

After witnessing his son, Dylan, being born, he flew back to Detroit on Kid Rock's plane, had a police escort to the venue and got there just in time to get onstage, still wearing his hospital scrubs.

Here is the cutest/funniest part of the story: I asked Dylan if he has heard this story a lot and he joked, "I mean, I've heard it a ton. My dad's pretty proud that he made it back on time, so I've heard this story a couple of times."

Dylan DeMarcus just released his cover of Rascal Flatts "Bless This Broken Road" on his father's record label, Red Street Records, and it sounds amazing.

