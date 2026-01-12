Since their inception in 1999, Rascal Flatts has always been Gary Levox, Jay Demarcus and Joe Don Rooney.

However, several things have happened in the recent past that suggest a possible fourth member could be added to the band.

Who Could Be The New Member of Rascal Flatts?

Jay DeMarcus’ son, Dylan, has been performing Rascal Flatts songs onstage for a few months now — and the stages keep getting bigger for the 13-year-old.

Here, you see Dylan onstage with his dad at CMA Fest, shocking the crowd with his ability to keep up with his father vocally on “God Bless the Broken Road” back in June 2025.

Later, DeMarcus’ talents were showcased by Gary LeVox on his personal Instagram. That co-sign helped push Dylan — and his talents — to the next level.

Fast-forward to just a few days ago: Dylan and his dad released an official cover of “Bless the Broken Road” for the world to hear, produced by Jay DeMarcus and featuring his vocals alongside his son.

DeMarcus explained the timing in a statement, saying, “Dylan and I had already begun working on some music for him to release when the time was right. That moment came after the overwhelming response to a couple of videos that Gary was kind enough to share on his own platforms.”

He continued, “We went into the studio last Saturday and rushed to finish this first release. I couldn’t be more proud of my son, obviously, but to watch his growth in musicality and see his passion continue to grow over the last couple of years has been astounding. He has all of the things you can’t teach.”

From the outside looking in, it almost feels like LeVox and DeMarcus are warming up the next generation of Rascal Flatts — possibly to join them on the road and maybe even on future records.

After all, Dylan DeMarcus is signed to Red Street Records, the label founded by his father. With all the pieces of the puzzle already in place, only time will tell if Dylan DeMarcus eventually becomes the fourth member of Rascal Flatts.

They could also just be supporting a young musician's dreams.

Rascal Flatts hit the road again this weekend, with shows in Raleigh, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn., and St. Louis, Mo.

