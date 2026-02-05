As Rascal Flatts continue of their Life Is A Highway tour, they have a major stop on Thursday (Feb. 5) in Nashville, at the Bridgestone Arena.

Ahead of the big homecoming show, Jay DeMarcus stopped by Taste of Country Nights to talk to me about what to expect.

What Do Rascal Flatts Have Planned for Nashville Show?

DeMarcus says "You can expect to see Rascal Flatts like you've never seen us before."

When asked to elaborate he said "We have been intentional and deliberate about putting together a show that has everybody's favorites in them. It was important for us coming back to just do all the songs that everybody loves."

When I asked if there was going to be any country stars joining them on stage, DeMarcus tightened up a little, as if he had a secret that he couldn't divulge.

He said "We do have some surprises in store, I don't want to give those away, but it's gonna be a fun night."

If you know anything about Nashville and country music, you know that since most artists reside here, there is always a good chance at shows as big as Rascal Flatts' that fellow country artists will pop on stage with the band for a song or two.

Since DeMarcus wouldn't give away that information, I asked if there was anything crazy that was planned, set-wise, for their show.

DeMarcus joked that "Gary juggles in the middle of the show with some chainsaws which he used last week to clear a bunch of driveways out. I do some fire breathing and Joe Don is flying, he's got a little fairy costume."

Obviously, we are more likely to see country artist friends of the band show up tonight that the aforementioned.

DeMarcus said that tonight's Nashville show is a homecoming for the band as most of their friends and family all live in Nashville so they are most excited to get to play in front of everyone they know.

