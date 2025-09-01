As we celebrate Labor Day and head into the final few months of 2025, we're taking a look at six country stars who've worked hard as heck this year to keep their dreams alive.

For this list of the hardest working artists of 2025, we factored in a lot of different things: number of shows played, appearances on TV and in the media and sheer time spent on perfecting their craft.

Which Country Stars Have Worked the Hardest in 2025?

Lainey Wilson:

Lainey Wilson has been busy playing shows all year on her Whirlwind World Tour.

The tour kicked off Aug. 13 in Phoenix and is rolling through Nov. 8, when it concludes in Orlando, Fla.

Let's also mention how she dominated the 2025 ACM Awards, winning four awards:

Entertainer of the Year (her second consecutive win)

Female Artist of the Year

Album of the Year for Whirlwind

Artist‑Songwriter of the Year

Wilson also has her own clothing line with Wrangler and is planning a wedding, as well working on a new record.

Jelly Roll:

Jelly Roll has been hard at work in 2025 in more ways than one. He was on the Big A-- World Tour with Post Malone, which started on April 29 and went through July 1, and is on its European leg now.

Jelly was also on American Idol starting on March 9. He became the show's first-ever Artist in Residence, helping out contestants with his guidance and support.

That, partnered with his sheer will, drive and hard work to lose more than 200 pounds this year, places him among the hardest-working country stars in 2025.

Reba McEntire:

Reba McEntire will be a coach on Season 28 of The Voice when it cranks back up in the fall. Just the promotion of that alone has had McEntire in our faces all year — not that we are complaining.

She will be starring once again on her NBC sitcom, Happy's Place, which will kick off its Season 2 in November.

McEntire also played the sold-out Houston Rodeo for her 20th time in 2025, hosted the ACM Awards on May 8, 2025, for the 18th time and has been all over TV in a Realtor.com commercial campaign.

Rascal Flatts:

Rascal Flatts had an exceptionally busy and fruitful 2025, returning to the stage for their Life Is a Highway Tour, which launched in February.

This was the first time the band had gotten back together since its five-year hiatus, pre-pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

Flatts were hard at work as well on their Life Is a Highway: Refueled duets record, which came out in June.

Jason Aldean:

Jason Aldean has been touring a lot in 2025. His Full Throttle 2025 Tour opened on May 23 and won't end until Oct. 4.

Most recently, Aldean dominated the headlines when he invited a 13-year-old cancer patient, Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, onstage. Together, they announced a $200,000 donation to Heroes for Children, in partnership with the Astros and Patriot Mobile, supporting families battling childhood cancer.

Blake Shelton:

Blake Shelton has had his face plastered all over the TV and internet in 2025.

He released a new album, For Recreational Use Only, in May, and he has played many high-profile shows this year.

From February 5-15, he performed a six-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which was his first-ever Vegas residency.

Then Shelton launched his 2025 Friends and Heroes tour later that month.

With a number of TV appearances and a new show coming in October called The Road, Shelton is back and rejuvenated to keep on top of the country music game. He credits Post Malone for relighting his fire.

32 Times Lainey Wilson Stunned in Bell Bottoms Lainey Wilson has exploded onto the country scene in the past few years. In 2023, she became the CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Ever since she stepped onto the big stages, Wilson has always rocked a pair of bell bottoms. It has become her signature look. Let's take a look at 32 times Lainey Wilson stunned in bell bottoms. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul