Jelly Roll Joining New Season of ‘American Idol’ in a More Permanent Way

Jelly Roll is headed back to American Idol, and this time, he's sticking around.

After serving as a guest mentor on the reality singing competition in 2024, the country singer will be stepping into a new, never-before-seen role as an "Artist in Residence."

Jelly took to social media to share the news in a fun video he recorded with host Ryan Seacrest.

"Had to lift up @ryanseacrest just like I'm gonna lift up the @americanidol hopefuls," he writes in the caption. "Honored to be Idol's first-ever ARTIST IN RESIDENCE - mentoring with heart, soul and real experience!"

What Is American Idol's Artist in Residence?

Per Variety, the newly added Artist in Residence will be "a permanent fixture this season and will work closely with the Idol hopefuls, giving them firsthand advice on how to navigate the journey."

When Will Jelly Roll Be on American Idol?

As he mentioned in his post, Jelly Roll's first appearance this season will be during Hollywood Week. An official broadcast date for that week has yet to be announced.

The "Liar" singer is familiar with American Idol and was a present face during last year's competition in Ko Olina, Hawaii. He met with contestants individually and helped them prepare for their performances, which he also judged.

That week he met Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Emmy Russell, who was competing on the show. It blew his mind that he was critiquing country music royalty.

Jelly Roll's American Idol Performances

Jelly Roll returned to the Idol set for the Season 22 finale. He performed with Oliver Steele, who had been eliminated earlier in the season, singing his hit "Need a Favor." He was also joined on stage by Lainey Wilson as the two delivered their No. 1 duet "Save Me."

When Does Season 23 of American Idol Premiere?

American Idol's newest installment will begin on Sunday, March 9. This year will feature season four winner Carrie Underwood returning to the show as a judge. Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will also be at the judges' table, with Seacrest back to host yet again.

Fans can watch Idol each Sunday on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu the next day.

