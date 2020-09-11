Johnny Cash Never Won an ACM Award — Here’s Why

The COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020's awards show season an unusual one, causing the ACM Awards to be postponed from their usual spring date to Sept. 16 and moved from a Las Vegas, Nev., venue to Music City. It makes for a particularly crammed awards show season, as the ACMs now take place just a couple of months before the CMA Awards, another country-specific awards show that's typically held in Nashville.

Despite the changes, one thing stays the same: Those snubbed when awards nominations are announced are still an intriguing part of the awards show process. In recent years, at both the ACMs and CMAs, for example, one of the most glaring snubs has been Kane Brown. The massively popular hitmaker has yet to score a single nomination at the CMAs, and while he's been in the running for a handful of trophies at the ACMs, he still hasn't gotten his due as one of the genre's most significant modern artists. (In 2020, he's a notable omission in the Male Artist of the Year category.)

Snubs happen for all sorts of reasons; they've been happening ever since awards shows were created, really. Need proof? The Man in Black himself, country legend Johnny Cash, never won a single ACM Awards trophy.

While it sounds crazy that such a massively popular artist would be so seriously overlooked by ACM Awards voters, the reason why is actually pretty simple: The ACM Awards were started as a way to highlight West Coast country music.

Technically, the ACMs' definition of "West Coast country" includes any country music made by artists in the western 13 United States; in practice, that typically translated to California country: Legends including Merle Haggard, Buck Owens and Lee Greenwood either hailed from California or made their musical claim to fame in the state.

That Western focus helps explain why the ACM Awards now typically takes place in Las Vegas. Before the show moved to Sin City in 2003, the show was held in a variety of Los Angeles-area venues.

Dating back to 1966, the ACM Awards are country music's oldest awards show, and the history of the event holds plenty of twists and turns. Check out the video above to learn more crazy facts and secrets of the ACM Awards, and be sure to subscribe to Taste of Country on YouTube.

The 2020 ACM Awards will take place on Sept. 16, 2020 at 8PM ET. The awards show will broadcast on CBS from three separate Music City venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium. Keith Urban will host the show.

