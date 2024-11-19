Post Malone is taking his country era to stadiums in 2025, and he's bringing one of the genre's biggest stars along with him.

On Tuesday (Nov. 19), Posty announced his Big A-- Stadium Tour, a trek that'll take him to 24 stadium venues across the U.S., plus one more in Canada.

Joining him is Jelly Roll, who will open all but four of the dates. Sierra Ferrell is also providing support for the show.

The Big A-- Stadium Tour will spotlight Post's country album F-1 Trillion, which he released earlier this year. That project marks the singer and rapper's first-ever full batch of country songs, and he leaned heavily on duets to bring it to life.

He enlisted stars like Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton and many others on various album tracks.

Jelly and Ferrell both have a feature on two different F-1 Trillion songs, meaning that the upcoming tour will provide plenty of opportunity for fans to hear those tracks live. Jelly guests on a song called "Losers," and Ferrell is Post's duet partner on "Never Love You Again."

Stadiums will make for a fun new challenge for Jelly, who headlined arenas in 2024 with his Beautifully Broken Tour.

The Big Ass Stadium Tour kicks off next April in Utah, and it'll run well into the summer. The final show listed is a July 1 date in San Francisco.

Additionally, Post's socials list two mid-April shows in Indio, Calif. as part of the tour; neither opener is included on the roster for those concerts, and they're not listed on the tour calendar on his website.

Tickets to all shows will be available to the general public beginning Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 12PM local time, but fans will have access to a variety of pre sales beforehand.

Post Malone's 2025 Big A-- Stadium Tour Dates:

Apr. 29 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

May 3 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

May 7 -- San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

May 9 -- Dallas, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

May 11 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 13 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

May 18 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

May 20 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 22 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

May 24 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

May 26 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre

May 28 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

May 29 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

May 31 -- Foxborough, Ma. @ Gillette Stadium

June 2 -- Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium

June 4 -- New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

June 8 -- Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 10 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

June 13 -- Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

June 15 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 21 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

June 24 -- Boise, Ida. @ Albertsons Stadium

June 26 -- Seattle Wa. @ T-Mobile Park

June 28 -- Portland, Ore. @ Providence Park

July 1 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park