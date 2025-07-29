Good News, Bad News for Reba McEntire ‘Happy’s Place’ Fans

The good news for fans of Reba McEntire's NBC sitcom Happy's Place is the show is returning for Season 2 in 2025.

The bad news is you'll have to wait a bit longer than anticipated.

Happy's Place debuted to more than four million viewers last October and kept an audience of three to three-and-a-half million people for the other 17 episodes.

NBC renewed the show last February.

This is McEntire's third sitcom, although she also starred in the ABC drama Big Sky in 2022-23.

Related: Reba McEntire Shares First Look at Season 28 of The Voice

NBC revealed its fall schedule on Monday (July 28). Deadline was among the outlets that reported, but you have to scroll a ways to find McEntire's show.

When Does Reba McEntire's Happy's Place Return?

NBC is holding off on Season 2 of its newest comedies until November. St. Denis Medical S2 will premiere on Nov. 3.

Season 2 of Happy's Place will premiere on Nov. 7. That means the show is keeping its Friday night slot. Those who missed Season 1 may catch a break, as back-to-back episodes will air every Friday for the foreseeable future.

What Is Happy's Place About?

In Happy's Place, McEntire plays Bobbie McAllister. She's just inherited a bar owned by her father, "Happy." Then she learns she has a half-sister named Isabella, with whom she has to share ownership.

Much of the humor stems from the pair's age and cultural differences. Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman and Rex Linn also star in the show.

Linn and McEntire are dating in real life.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

How Old Is Reba McEntire?

Reba McEntire turned 70 years old on March 28, 2025. She remains active musically and in addition to her sitcom, she's hosted several country awards shows in recent years and appeared as a coach on The Voice (where she'll return in September).

Country fans recall McEntire’s CW hit Reba from the early 2000s. Shortly after that, she was on a failed ABC sitcom called Malibu Country.

What Happened To the Cast of 'Reba'? See the cast of Reba McEntire's TV show Reba, then and now with updates on where each of the primary actors ended up.

2024 update: Several producers and at least two stars are teaming up for a new NBC sitcom called Happy's Place in 2024. McEntire is the star of the show. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes