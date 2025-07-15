Reba’s Ready for Battle: Country Queen Shares ‘Game Face’ for ‘The Voice’ Season 28

Reba McEntire is back in the big red chair, and she means business.

The country legend shared a first look at Season 28 of The Voice on social media this week, posting a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Battle Rounds.

“Back in my other Happy Place,” she writes, referencing her NBC sitcom Happy's Place.

“I’ve got my game face on and I’m ready to WIN. Just wait ’til y’all hear the incredible voices of Season 28!” she adds.

McEntire looks ready to coach in a fringed teal jacket, black shirt, statement necklace, large belt buckle and a confident smirk.

Season 28 marks the iconic redhead's fourth time in the coaching lineup — and she’s got every reason to feel confident.

McEntire led Asher HaVon to victory in Season 25, proving she’s more than just a country queen — she’s a fierce competitor.

Who's Coaching on The Voice This Season?

McEntire isn’t the only veteran coming back this season. The panel is stacked with recent champions:

Michael Bublé returns for his third straight season after winning back-to-back titles with Sofronio Vasquez (Season 26) and Adam David (Season 27).

returns for his third straight season after winning back-to-back titles with Sofronio Vasquez (Season 26) and Adam David (Season 27). Niall Horan returns after winning Seasons 23 and 24 with Gina Miles and Huntley.

returns after winning Seasons 23 and 24 with Gina Miles and Huntley. Snoop Dogg is also back, bringing his signature energy and loyal fanbase.

With three coaches who’ve each won in the past five seasons, Season 28 is shaping up to be a serious showdown.

Reba Actually Said No to The Voice

It might surprise fans to learn that McEntire almost never joined The Voice at all.

In a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the "I’m a Survivor" singer reveals she turned the show down multiple times, including during its earliest development phase, when producers first offered her the role that eventually went to Blake Shelton.

McEntire said she initially dreaded the idea of judging singers and was uncomfortable with the pressure of giving feedback on someone’s voice.

But once she gave it a shot, she quickly found her rhythm.

Now, with a win already under her belt and another season ahead, she's ready to do what she does best — lead with heart, humor, and some serious coaching chops.

The Voice Season 28 is expected to premiere this fall on NBC.