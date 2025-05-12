Reba McEntire Headed Back to ‘The Voice’ for Season 28

A new generation of The Voice hopefuls will have their chance to be a part of Team Reba next season: She's headed back to the reality show.

Billboard reports that McEntire is rejoining the cast of the show Season 28 after taking a one-season break. The new season will mark the fourth time overall that she's been a coach on The Voice.

McEntire's got some old friends joining her in the coaches' chairs: Snoop Dogg, who coached alongside McEntire in Season 26, is set to return for a new batch of episodes. Michael Bublé is another star who coached that season.

The fourth coach is Niall Horan, who wasn't a part of McEntire's last season, but the country icon has coached with him on The Voice in the past.

Season 28 of The Voice is set to premiere this fall. It'll be a busy season for McEntire, whose sitcom Happy's Place — also on NBC — got picked up for another season, and is returning around the same time.

But some things are worth being busy for: Happy's Place, which features many of the same cast and crew that participated in her iconic 2000s sitcom Reba, returned for the new show. McEntire recently said that landing on Happy's Place was like rediscovering the "magic in a bottle" of her original sitcom.

Of course, McEntire is no stranger to a busy schedule. She recently hosted the 2025 ACM Awards, and gave multiple performances in addition to holding down hosting duties. One of those performances was the debut of "Trailblazer," McEntire's new collaboration with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert.

There's no word yet on a firm premiere date for Season 28 of The Voice. The show will air once again on NBC.