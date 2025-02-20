Reba McEntire's new sitcom Happy's Place will be serving up another round.

The series has been picked up for a second season, and the country singer and star of the show was able to deliver the news to the cast personally.

NBC shared a behind-the-scenes video of the happy moment on social media.

In the clip, McEntire walks into the show's kitchen set just before the show is set to film its final episode from Season 1. The cast members are emotional as they celebrate with hugs and smiles all around.

"Tears of joy, we got picked up for a second season," the country veteran says to the camera as a big tear rolls down her face.

"They just told us right before we're going go on to do the last show of the first season," she continues.

"What a gift. Thank you, Lord. Thank you, Lord. Woo!"

What Is Happy's Place?

McEntire made her big return to scripted television in 2024 with a new comedy called Happy's Place. The show follows her character, Bobbie, as she inherits her father's bar following his death.

She also learns that she has a half-sister who is also entitled to the bar, which creates some friction between the two.

The series is a reunion for McEntire and her former co-star Melissa Peterman, who plays a bartender. The two also worked together on Reba, which ran for six seasons between 2001-2007.

The "Fancy" singer's boyfriend Rex Linn is also on the show, playing the restaurant chef.

A premiere date for the second season has yet to be announced.

