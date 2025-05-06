Reba McEntire Never Thought She’d Find the ‘Magic’ Again After Her Sitcom

Fans of Reba McEntire's iconic 200s sitcom Reba have always known the show was something special.

And McEntire agrees — so much so that she never thought she'd have an onscreen experience quite that magical again.

"If you get one really good sitcom that lasts for six seasons, you think, 'Man, I've got the golden ring. That'll be it. Probably never do it again, because that's magic in a bottle,'" the singer tells People in a new interview.

But in McEntire's case, lightning struck twice. She says that she's rediscovered some of that special sauce in her new sitcom Happy's Place, which is slated to start its second season this fall.

In addition to her long career in country music, McEntire is a veteran when it comes to TV and movie roles, so she knows how rare it is to find a cast, crew and show that all just seamlessly works together.

"We got it again and we realize it," she says, emphasizing how grateful she feels to hit on a winning formula for a second time.

Read More: Reba McEntire Has Great News for Happy's Place Fans

Even though Happy's Place features a different premise from Reba, and a different cast, she says the show managed to evoke some of the same feeling from her first sitcom. Part of that comes from the fact that several of the behind-the-scenes players from Reba signed on for McEntire's new show, as did her co-star Melissa Peterman.

"The first time we went into a table read, it was very nostalgic. It was very emotional," McEntire recounts. "I mean, see, I'm getting choked up right now. That's the way it was for all of us to be so blessed."

More fan-favorite stars from Reba have made cameos on Happy's Place, like Steve Howey and Christopher Rich. Rich's appearance on the show was especially emotional, since he hadn't worked in about a decade and after a debilitating 2018 stroke, he thought his acting career was likely over.

Read More: Christopher Rich Says Reba McEntire 'Woke Up My Life' After Stroke, Career Hiatus

But McEntire says that bringing back Reba stars to guest on her new show only confirmed the feeling she got at that first table read: That there was something special about this particular group of people.

"It's a lot of fun and we already know each other's bad habits and good habits, what we like, what we don't," she recounts. "So it's real easy to step back into that with the crew. You love people you get to work together with that you've worked with before. It's so much easier than starting over."

Happy's Place airs on NBC and streams on Peacock.