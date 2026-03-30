Reba McEntire's fiancé, actor Rex Linn, outdid himself with the plan he cooked up for her 71st birthday on Saturday (March 28.)

In fact, in a recap post showing how they celebrated, McEntire writes, "I have to put my 71st birthday as the best birthday of my entire life."

McEntire and Linn celebrated with a weekend in Las Vegas, taking in first-class entertainment and fine dining experiences, and topping it all off with a musical experience that McEntire describes as the "Best show ever!!!!!"

How Did Reba McEntire Celebrate Her 71st Birthday?

McEntire raved over the Cirque du Soleil's water-themed "O" show, which took place at Vegas' Bellagio Hotel and Casino. The singer says she's seen it "so many times," and never gets tired of the dazzling production.

McEntire and Linn also took in two shows at The Sphere. The first, The Wizard of Oz, was "out of this world," the singer says.

Read More: Why Reba McEntire + Rex Linn Didn't Get Engaged in Africa

But the very best part of the trip for McEntire was getting to see The Eagles play at the Sphere. It was the second time she'd seen their performance at the marquee Las Vegas venue, and she and Linn got to spend some time with the band members, including her longtime friend and "The Heart Won't Lie" duet partner Vince Gill.

"It was definitely a night I will never forget," McEntire wrote.

The Eagles' Joe Walsh shared a photo of their time together on social media, too, writing "You think [Vince Gill] and I have what it takes to be Team Reba? Or at least score an invite to Happy's Place?"

McEntire also shared pictures of some of the more laidback — but just as memorable — moments from her birthday trip.

In one, she and Linn relax at a table. Another shows them posing with a breakfast spread at their hotel. And a third is a snapshot from their special birthday dinner at Wynn Las Vegas' Pisces Bar & Seafare, where they enjoyed Mediterranean-inspired seafood.

Read More: Here's What Reba McEntire Has Said About Marrying Rex Linn

"[Rex Linn] knocked it out of the ballpark this year and is already planning next year's birthday," McEntire wrote at the end of her post.

When Are Reba McEntire + Rex Linn Getting Married?

The couple have been engaged since Christmas Eve of 2024. But world didn't find out about their engagement until the beans got spilled on a red carpet several months later.

McEntire later explained that they never really intended to keep it a secret: They'd planned to share their news in January 2025, but after the devastating L.A. wildfires broke out, they decided "it wasn't appropriate" to celebrate at a time that was so difficult for so many.

Read More: Reba McEntire + Rex Linn's Wedding Will Be Non-Traditional

They haven't shared exactly when they'll get married, but they have made it pretty clear that the event will need to fit around their busy work schedules.

In February, McEntire explained that their wedding was pushed back because Linn got a new role on the sports comedy series Stick.