Jason Aldean Reveals Full Throttle Tour 2025 Dates

Jason Aldean revealed his summer tour plans on Tuesday (Jan. 21). The hitmaker announced a 31-date tour that will start on Memorial Day weekend and run into October.

Aldean's Full Throttle Tour 2025 opens on May 23 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and remains inside the continental U.S. with the exception of a May 24 stop in Toronto. After a previously announced date with Brooks & Dunn at Fenway Park in Boston on May 30, Aldean will take June off before the bulk of the tour begins in July.

Nate Smith, RaeLynn and Dee Jay Silver will open Aldean's Full Throttle Tour 2025.

Tickets for most shows go on sale Jan. 24, but a handful don't go on sale until Jan. 31 and his Aug. 15 and Oct. 4 dates won't go on sale until Feb. 21.

Aldean's last studio album was Highway Desperado, released in 2023.

Aldean has been one of the most consistent touring artists of the last decade, with a headlining tour filling his summer almost every year. Last year's Highway Desperado Tour played different markets and included Lauren Alaina.

He's not yet revealed the inspiration for the name of the Full Throttle Tour. See a full list of tour dates below.

Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour 2025 Dates:

May 23 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

May 24 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

May 25 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

May 30 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

July 17 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

July 18 — Rogers, Ark @ Walmart AMP

July 19 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 25 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 26 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 8 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 9 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 14 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 15 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 16 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Aug. 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 23 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Sept. 5 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Sept. 11 — Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 13 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sept. 19 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Sept. 20 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sept. 25 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

Sept. 26 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sept. 27 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

Oct. 3 — Tampa, Fla @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 4 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

