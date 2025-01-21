Jason Aldean Reveals Full Throttle Tour 2025 Dates
Jason Aldean revealed his summer tour plans on Tuesday (Jan. 21). The hitmaker announced a 31-date tour that will start on Memorial Day weekend and run into October.
Aldean's Full Throttle Tour 2025 opens on May 23 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and remains inside the continental U.S. with the exception of a May 24 stop in Toronto. After a previously announced date with Brooks & Dunn at Fenway Park in Boston on May 30, Aldean will take June off before the bulk of the tour begins in July.
- Nate Smith, RaeLynn and Dee Jay Silver will open Aldean's Full Throttle Tour 2025.
- Tickets for most shows go on sale Jan. 24, but a handful don't go on sale until Jan. 31 and his Aug. 15 and Oct. 4 dates won't go on sale until Feb. 21.
- Aldean's last studio album was Highway Desperado, released in 2023.
Aldean has been one of the most consistent touring artists of the last decade, with a headlining tour filling his summer almost every year. Last year's Highway Desperado Tour played different markets and included Lauren Alaina.
He's not yet revealed the inspiration for the name of the Full Throttle Tour. See a full list of tour dates below.
Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour 2025 Dates:
May 23 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
May 24 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
May 25 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
May 30 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
July 17 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
July 18 — Rogers, Ark @ Walmart AMP
July 19 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 24 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 25 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
July 26 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 8 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 9 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 14 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 15 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 16 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Aug. 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 23 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Sept. 5 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center
Sept. 11 — Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 13 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sept. 19 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Sept. 20 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sept. 25 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
Sept. 26 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Sept. 27 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
Oct. 3 — Tampa, Fla @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 4 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
