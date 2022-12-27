Zach Bryan Really, Really Hates Ticketmaster + He’s Doing Something About It

Zach Bryan is doing all he can to fight back against extremely high ticket prices. The singer dropped his All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster album last week, but that's just the next step of an assault.

All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster is a 24-song live album that features songs from his full catalog, plus a few surprises. It was recorded last November at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, and throughout the show he refers to the bone-chilling cold.

The album came with a clear message to Bryan's fans about how he'll continue to fight back against Ticketmaster's prices and fees. For starters, he'll play a limited number of concerts in 2022:

Why Does Zach Bryan Hate Ticketmaster?

Zach Bryan's crusade against Ticketmaster goes back several months on Twitter. Like several artists before him (most notably, Pearl Jam in the '90s), he believes the world's largest ticket vendor is a monopoly that gouges customers with unavoidable fees that can nearly double the price of a ticket.

On Oct. 20, the "Something in the Orange" singer tweeted, "can someone shut down Ticketmaster yet." Since then, there's been a groundswell of support to investigate, with President Biden even speaking up:

The first time Bryan used "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster" was on Oct. 20, two weeks before his Red Rocks show. Two weeks after the show, he indicated that he'd be making a shift in where and when he plays live to ensure his words match his actions.

His 28 tweets about Ticketmaster since early October came after Bryan let his fans know he was doing what he could to combat expensive merchandise at concerts. Ticketmaster's mishandling of Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour on-sale amplified the country singer's message. The Navy veteran speaks his mind:

As of Tuesday morning (Dec. 27), Bryan has just seven festival dates listed at his official website, one year after selling out dozens of amphitheaters nationwide and dropping what would become the top selling country album of 2022, released in 2022. American Heartbreak is one of three projects he released this year, with an EP called Summertime Blues.

It's difficult to argue against All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster as his biggest statement to date:

