Zach Bryan’s Ex Says He Once Flew Into a Rage Over Morgan Wallen Song

Zach Bryan's ex-girlfriend Brianna Lapaglia -- aka Brianna Chickenfry -- accused the singer of emotional abuse in a bombshell Thursday (Nov. 7) episode of her BFFs podcast.

The Barstool Sports personality got specific about several different instances of the alleged abuse, including one incident in which she says Bryan became enraged at her for singing a Morgan Wallen song.

"One morning...I woke up and I was like, scrolling TikTok and 'Last night we let the liquor talk' was stuck in my head," Chickenfry recounts, in an anecdote she shares at around the 1:12 minute mark of the almost-90-minute-long podcast episode.

The song, of course, is Wallen's monster hit "Last Night," which broke Billboard chart records and has been a popular social media soundtrack choice over the past couple of years.

"And I walk up the stairs in the New York apartment, and I'm singing, and I'm about to, like, make breakfast or something," she says. "He freaked the f--k out."

"He could not believe: 'You're singing another man's song under my roof in this house that I own,'" Chickenfry goes on to say. "It was a fight for I think a week."

Bryan announced his split from Chickenfry, who he'd been dating for over a year, in an Instagram Stories slide in late October.

He explains that he'd had an "incredibly hard year" personally, and felt "it would be beneficial to both of us to go our different ways."

In a video message she shared right after the breakup, Chickenfry said she was "blindsided" by his announcement, saying she had no idea he planned to announce the breakup so soon and she was hoping for time to process her heartbreak privately.

Chickenfry co-hosts the BFFs podcast with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and social media personality Josh Richards, who are also the brains behind a Zach Bryan diss track that they released in the wake up of his breakup from Chickenfry.

After Chickenfry shared this anecdote, Portnoy wondered if Bryan had reason to dislike Wallen specifically, and Richards theorized that the "Pink Skies" singer might feel "inferior" to Wallen, who is one of country music's biggest mainstream artists.

Chickenfry didn't have any thoughts on that particular point -- at least, none she wanted to share -- but she did say that there were other artists that Bryan told her not to listen to.

"I also was not really allowed to listen to Noah Kahan. I listened to him too much," she continues.

In the same conversation, Chickenfry confirmed a fan rumor that's been swirling around Bryan and Kahan for months: That Bryan was originally supposed to be a special guest at Kahan's July show at Boston's Fenway Park, but pulled out at the last minute because he was intoxicated.

"I wasn't with him, but he was drunk and canceled on him," she says. "I don't know what he said to cancel....but canceled the night before or the day before."

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Chickenfry describes Bryan's "crazy awful cycle" of emotional abuse, explaining that he spent the first four months of their relationship "love-bombing" her. As things progressed, though, she says he became controlling, manipulative and angry.

"He made me hate everything I loved about myself. He broke me down and made me feel like he was all I had left. And he kept just repeatedly beating me down and beating me down," she recounts.

Read More: Brianna Chickenfry Claims Zach Bryan Offered $12 Million to Keep Quiet

She also says that Bryan offered her a $12 million payout to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to not speak publicly about their relationship or breakup. Chickenfry says she went "back and forth" on his offer, but ultimately decided not to sign it.