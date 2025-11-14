Now this is what I’m talking about — Natural Light just changed the game with its new “Garageflage” attire, designed to help you blend into your garage and enjoy an undercover beer during the holiday chaos.

“Garageflage” comes in three different sets of shirts, pants and matching koozies, all meant to keep your Natty hidden and your cover story intact.

All you have to do is bring the beer and choose the outfit that best matches the inside of your garage, and you’re good to go.

Each set is tailored for a different kind of garage escape artist.

Natty Light Garageflage Shop Beer Gear loading...

First up is The Tinkerer. Everyday DIYers can stay out of sight — and out of mind — in this custom camo pattern, which looks like a classic garage wall stocked with tools, adhesives and all the hardware you probably bought twice.

Natty Light Garageflage Shop Beer Gear loading...

Next is The Gearhead. This one’s for the folks who are always under the hood. Stay off the holiday radar by blending in with a backdrop of lubricants, spare parts and those annoying metric sockets that disappear exactly when you need them.

Natty Light Garageflage Shop Beer Gear loading...

Lastly, there’s The Lawn Warrior. This one provides perfect cover in garages stacked with push mowers, weed wackers and every other grass-kicking weapon you own.

And while these outfits are clearly tongue-in-cheek, one look at the photos proves they might actually work a little too well.

Get our free mobile app

I wouldn’t recommend kicking off Thanksgiving dinner in one of these outfits. Instead, wait until your in-laws — or whoever’s at the table — start getting just annoying enough. Then quietly excuse yourself, head to the bedroom and suit up.

From there, slip out to the garage, undetected, where your patiently waiting Natty Light is calling your name. If you play your cards right, you’ll score a few precious minutes of silence.

Just… maybe don’t crack that Natty too loud.

When is Thanksgiving This Year?

This year Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 27, 2025.

How Do You Cook a Turkey in the Oven?

I’m no chef, but it seems pretty straightforward: Preheat the oven to 325°F, season your turkey, and place it on a rack in a roasting pan. Roast for about 13 minutes per pound, basting occasionally with the pan juices. Keep an eye on the internal temperature — once it hits 165 F, you’re golden. Boom. Turkey done.

60 Artists Not in the Country Music Hall of Fame Which county singer is most deserving of a Country Music Hall of Fame induction? Here are 60 artists who don't have a medallion yet, with some thoughts on when each is eligible and if their fans can expect that nod soon. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes