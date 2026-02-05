Holy pepperoni! Pizza Hut just announced that around 250 of their locations will soon disappear -- forever.

According to Restaurant Dive, the underperforming locations account for around 3 percet of Pizza Hut's American footprint.

Here is where it gets a little dicey.

Yum!, the parent brand of Pizza Hut sort of warned us back in November of 2025 that their Pizza Hut brand was not doing as good as it once was, saying that they had launched a "formal review of strategic options" for Pizza Hut, including a possible sale.

As the news of the upcoming closures was released on yesterday's earnings call, no further additional information was released Wednesday other than that Yum! expects the review to be completed this year.

There is no official list of which locations will get the axe, but the reaper is on the hunt right now.

Hopefully, none of the remaining Pizza Hut buffets get closed, like the ones in Hawaii, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Florida, Ohio, Illinois, Missouri, California and a few others -- they don't advertise the buffets, you have to find them from word-of-mouth, or the internet.

How Many Pizza Hut Locations Will Remain After 250 Are Closed?

Once the shutdown occurs of all 250 underperforming Pizza Hut locations, Yum! will still own around 8,000 Pizza Hut restaurants across America.

So while 250 locations sounds like a lot of spots to shutter, it's a drop in the bucket of the brand's remaining footprint.

What is Pizza Hut's Most Popular Menu Item?

According to All The Menus, the large pepperoni pizza is among their highest ordered items. Pizza Hut has made a name for themselves over the decades with their Meat Lover’s Pizza as well.

Of course, there are non-pizza options like cheese Sticks and their collaboration with Cinnabon on their Mini Rolls, which is a sweet dessert favorite.

