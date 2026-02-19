When it comes to choosing what to watch on television, there are more choices now than there have ever been.

However, with streaming now being the dominant TV model, many of the shows that are popular on streaming services such as Netflix are just far too racy for families with kids, or parents who want to raise their kids in a Christian faith tradition.

Are There Any Faith-Based Family Shows on Netflix?

Yes, absolutely.

While Netflix might not be especially known for faith-based content, there are definitely shows on the massive streaming service that are appropriate for kids, families and people of faith.

Some of the Christian-themed shows on Netflix — the film Mary, for instance — draw on the Bible directly as the source material, bringing the events of the Bible directly to the screen in dramatizations that proudly preach Biblical principles.

Other shows, including the massive hit Sweet Magnolias, use Christianity and faith-based writing as the backdrop for family-based dramas, some of which feature significantly better-developed writing and complex themes you don't always find in explicitly faith-based content.

What Are the Best Faith-Based Shows on Netflix?

Scroll through the pictures below to see the best faith-based shows on Netflix: