The rodeo world is grieving the heartbreaking loss of Oaklynn Rae Domer, the daughter of 10-time Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world champion breakaway roper Kelsie Domer.

Oaklynn passed away on Feb. 19, 2026, following what members of the rodeo community have described as a tragic accident involving a horse.

She was just three years old.

A Bright Light in the Arena

Born on Aug. 11, 2022, in Granbury, Texas, Oaklynn was a familiar and joyful presence on the rodeo circuit, often seen by her mother’s side at events across the country.

According to her obituary, she shared a birthday with her great-grandmother and was described as an angel’s blessing to her family from the very beginning.

Friends and fellow competitors have remembered her as a bright light who brought smiles to everyone she met.

In a sport deeply rooted in family, Oaklynn was embraced as part of the rodeo family — a little girl growing up around arenas, horses, and the close-knit community that defines the lifestyle.

What Happened

According to community and social media reports, the accident occurred when one of Kelsie’s horses experienced a sudden medical episode and fell. Both Kelsie and Oaklynn were reportedly struck.

Kelsie survived. Despite efforts to save her, Oaklynn did not. The family has not released detailed public statements about the circumstances and has asked for privacy as they process the unimaginable loss.

A Community in Pink

The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association confirmed the tragedy in a statement, sharing that their hearts were "shattered" by the sudden passing of Oaklynn Rae Domer.

The organization extended prayers to Kelsie, her husband, Ryan Domer, and their entire family.

In breakaway roping arenas across the country, competitors honored Oaklynn by wearing pink — a color that has become a symbol of remembrance.

For many, the gesture represents both deep grief and the unity of a sport built on family, faith, and standing together in the hardest moments.