Rodeo Legend Sammy Thurman Brackenbury Dead at 91

Sammy Thurman Brackenbury, a legend of the rodeo world, died in December 2024, according to a statement from the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA.) She turned 91 years old just days before her death.

She was a pioneering barrel racer who won the World Championship in 1965, and was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2019.

Born in Arizona to a cowboy father, Brackenbury learned a love for horses and rodeo early. Sports Illustrated reports that she began match racing and calf riding as a teen, but found that few avenues existed for women to compete in rodeo settings. However, when her father entered the Santa Maria rodeo but had no partner in the team roping event, Brackenbury was able to join him, kickstarting a career that would make her one of the most innovative and groundbreaking women to ever participate in the sport.

Over the course of her career, Brackenbury qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 11 consecutive times, becoming the 1965 World Champion Barrel Racer.

In addition to being a prominent competitor, she also held barrel racing clinics and pioneered new techniques, including a barrel saddle of her own design and special leg protection boots for her horses to wear.

She also brought her talents to the big screen, serving as a stuntwoman, animal wrangler and rodeo star in films.

Brackenbury officially became a member of the ProRode Hall of Fame in 2019. She attended and spoke at the induction ceremony.

Many members of the rodeo community shared remembrances of Brackenbury after her death, as did Yellowstone star and rodeo enthusiast Forrie J. Smith. In a video message he uploaded to Instagram wishing fans a happy New Year, Smith reflected on Brackenbury's impact on the world of rodeo and beyond.

Smith described Brackenbury as "a good friend of mine [whom] I've known almost all my life," saying she was a "pistol," a "great lady" and "a legend."